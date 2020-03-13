Maura Higgins says she’s feeling ‘stronger than ever’ after splitting from Curtis Pritchard

The reality star has admitted things are "still very, very fresh"

Maura Higgins has revealed she’s feeling “stronger than ever” after splitting from Curtis Pritchard.

The Love Island star split from the professional dancer earlier this month, after eight months together.

Speaking to Grazia, Maura was asked if she’s back on the dating scene since the break up.

Maura replied: “I’ve not thought about it. Things are still very, very fresh.”

“Right now, I’m focusing on me – I’m stronger than ever,” she said.

Instead of dating, Maura has been focusing on work, and is set to launch her own makeup collection with a huge cosmetics brand soon.

“I’ve been working on different projects for months now like really, really hard,” Maura said.

“Like, even when I was doing Dancing On Ice, I’ve been working really, really hard and I just can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve been working on.”