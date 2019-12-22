Maura Higgins reveals Mullingar-based Christmas plans

The star has already returned to her hometown

Maura Higgins will be spending the festive period in Ireland with her family.

While she is home, the Love Island star plans on keeping on top of her Dancing On Ice training.

The model and TV personality will be training for the show over the Christmas holidays, thanks to the ice skating rink in Mullingar.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Maura, thanked the Mullingar On Ice experience for “accommodating” her as she upkeeps her DOI practice.

“Looking forward to getting my skating hours in over the Xmas,” she wrote.

“Thank you Mullingar On Ice for accommodating me.”

The rink is a mere 30 minute drive from her home town of Ballymahon, where she may be planning on spending the holidays with her family.

Lats night, she shared a series of videos on her story, sharing that she was on her flight home to Ireland.

“I’m coming home,” she wrote, completing her caption with a shamrock emoji.

Dancing On Ice will begin on the 5th of January 2020.