Maura Higgins responds to romance rumours with Dancing on Ice partner Alexander Demetriou

Maura Higgins has responded to rumours of romance with Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou and fellow contestant Joe Swash.

Maura’s comment comes following images of Alexander leaving her apartment this morning emerged. Many publications and fans of the show speculated that the photos were the product of a “secret rendezvous.”

Maura has been romantically linked to the married skating pro in a series of rumours regarding their relationship.

Neither Maura nor Alex have ever previously commented that their relationship is anything more than professional.

Taking to Twitter, Maura has reacted to speculation that she is romantically involved with both Alexander Demetriou and Joe Swash.

“2020 and yet again a man & woman can not be friends,” she tweeted angrily.

“Me and Alex are friends and Joe and I are friends!”

“YES I have more male friends than female! GET OVER IT!!!”

A representative for Maura Higgins has been contacted for comment by Goss.ie.