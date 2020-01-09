Maura Higgins responds to claims that Curtis Pritchard is ‘jealous’ of her Dancing on Ice partner

"We don’t see each other as much as we’d hope"

Maura Higgins responds to claims that Curtis Pritchard is ‘jealous’ of her...

Maura Higgins has responded to speculation boyfriend Curtis Pritchard is jealous if all the time she spends with Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou.

She revealed that while they get on well, Curtis has nothing to worry about in her friendship with Alexander.

Speaking on Loose Women she said: “We spend every single day together, we have to get on.”

She added: “I don’t think [Curtis] worries.”

“I’m lucky because Curtis is from the dancing world so he knows you need to have a connection.”

Curtis’ professional dance experience includes working and performing on Dancing With the Stars.

“I think the both of us support one and other.”

The star explained that while they don’t see each other that often, their relationship is as strong as ever.

“We don’t see each other as much as we’d hope. We’re busy but because we are in the same industry we understand each other.”