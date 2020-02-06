Maura Higgins responds to claims she’s fighting with Lauren Goodger over a PARKING space

The Irish beauty has spoken out

Maura Higgins has responded to claims she’s fighting with Lauren Goodger over a parking space in Essex.

According to The Sun Online, the Love Island babe has been left fuming as Lauren is still using her old parking space – which technically belongs to Maura.

A source told the outlet: “Maura lives in Lauren’s old flat in Essex – but Lauren lives in the same building still, and won’t stop using her old parking space.”

“It’s a small development and everyone has an assigned space. But Lauren using the old one means that when Maura arrives home there’s nowhere for her to park.”

“It’s driving them both mad and Maura’s fuming about it as technically it’s her parking space,” the source claimed.

However, Maura has since insisted that the parking space story isn’t true.

Responding to The Sun Online’s report on Twitter, the Dancing On Ice star wrote: “These stories 😂I don’t even own a car in the Uk FYI.”