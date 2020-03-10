Maura Higgins reschedules swimwear launch ‘out of respect for Caroline Flack’

Maura Higgins has rescheduled her Ann Summers swimwear launch, which was meant to take place this afternoon.

The 29-year-old chose to cancel her scheduled meet and greet at an Ann Summers store in Brunswick today, “out of respect” for Caroline Flack, who was laid to rest today.

Ann Summers released a statement, which read: “Dear customers, we were looking forward to welcoming you to the Brunswick store today to launch Maura’s swimwear collection.”

“However, having been in close contact with Maura, and out of respect to the funeral also taking place later today, we have decided to postpone the event to tomorrow at 5pm.”

“We hope you understand and look forward to seeing you there. Team AS x.”

Caroline was laid to rest today during a private funeral, almost one month after the Love Island host sadly took her own life on February 15th, 2020.

Months before her tragic death, Caroline was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.