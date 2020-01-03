Maura Higgins gushes about birthday surprise ‘amazing’ boyfriend Curtis Pritchard gave her

Maura Higgins has gushed about her “amazing” boyfriend Curtis Pritchard and the “thoughtful” Birthday presents he spoiled her with.

The pair recently reunited for a steamy bath after they spent their first New Years eve in a relationship away from one another.

Curtis rang in the New Year with pals while Maura spent time with her family.

In an interview with Heat magazine, the Longford beauty said Curtis celebrated her recent 29th birthday by doing something “no boyfriend has ever done” for her.

“Oh my God, he’s just amazing. He’s very, very kind,” she said of Curtis.

“It was my birthday recently and he was giving me like, presents every day for the entire week before. No boyfriend has ever done anything like that for me before,” she told the publication.

“It was very special and very thoughtful of him.”

Opening up about their romantic relationship, Maura said she has time to miss her lover and is always looking forward to special time with him.

“It’s quite nice, as we have time to miss each other and really look forward to our time together. We can’t wait to see each other, which is always a good thing,” she explained.

Since finishing Love Island in 4th place, the pair have been very busy meaning their clashing schedules have kept them apart.

Maura is set to return to our TV screens on Sunday when she will begin competing on Dancing on Ice.

Curtis meanwhile will appear on BBC’s rival show, The Greatest Dancer.