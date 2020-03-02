The pair made the final of last summer's season

Maura Higgins confirms she has split from Curtis Pritchard

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have announced they have split.

The pair met on last summer’s edition of the popular show, and had seemed to be going strong since leaving the villa.

Curtis had often come out to support Maura during her stint on Dancing on Ice, and the pair walked several red carpets together.

Taking to her Instagram stories Maura confirmed the break up:

“Curtis and I have made the decision to separate,” she wrote.

“We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.”

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feelings on either side.

” We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be. I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

The couple had been one of the only pairs still together form the series, as well as Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.