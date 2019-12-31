Matthew Perry’s ‘secret girlfriend’ confirms their long-term romance

Matthew Perry has been keeping his love life under wraps in recent years.

However, it has been reported that his “secret” girlfriend, talent manager and producer Molly Hurwitz, recently shared a festive snap of him, dubbing him her “boyfriend” in the caption.

A screenshot of the post was allegedly obtained by The Sun.

An insider claimed to the publication: “Molly has been seeing Matthew for months, they mix in the same circles and she’s originally from New York where they have spent time together.”

“She has a very quirky sense of humour and they hit it off immediately.”

“Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely parties, she’s been great for Matthew.”

“They have kept the relationship a secret but things are getting more serious.”

“They spent Christmas Day together with friends at his penthouse, exchanging gifts and watching Elf on his large cinema screen.”

The pair have allegedly been seeing one another for a number of months.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: