Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan spark baby rumours

The couple have previously discussed their hope to have children

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have sparked rumours that they are trying for a baby.

The couple are in the process of demolishing their current farm house in order to build a brand new abode.

In plans for the new build obtained by The Mail Online, the couple intend to build a playroom, sparking speculation that they could be ready to expand their family.

“We say we’re going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work,” Mark previously told the publication.

“So it’ll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we’ll try next year.”

“It’ll be around December or January, we’ll talk about it and we’ll go from there.”

“With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I’m 31, we’re not having kids any time before 32.”

“I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you’re getting two out of the way at once!”

Despite the reports, a source told Goss.ie that the rumours are “not true.”

The couple are currently on holiday in Jamaica, after spending much of the past 12 months working on individual projects.

Representatives for both Mark and Michelle have been contacted for comment by Goss.ie.