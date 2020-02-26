Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger to ‘reunite’ for TOWIE 10 year reunion

"Getting Lauren and Mark to film together would be a huge deal"

Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for a The Only Way is Essex special episode.

The show will be ten years old this year, and to mark the occasion, an insider claims that TV bosses want to get the original TOWIE crew back together.

A source told The Sun Online: “Getting Lauren and Mark to film together would be a huge deal because fans are obsessed with the idea of seeing them reunited and bosses are keen to do whatever they can to make it happen.”

“They are struggling at the moment though as Mark basically told bosses they have to choose between having him on the show, or her.”

The insider claims that Mark does not want to be disrespectful to his partner Michelle Keegan by revisiting discussions about his past relationship with Lauren.

They added: “He’s moved on and doesn’t want to rehash old arguments, and anyway, he’s happily married now and it wouldn’t be respectful to Michelle to appear on a TV show with Lauren.”

“Producers are in talks now and trying to come up with ways they can get them both on-screen as they’re show legends.”

“The last thing they want to do is upset Mark but at the same time they are really keen to see him with Lauren again.”

Way back in April of 2019, Sam Faiers hinted that the reunion could be on the cards.

“Ten years this September is my first TOWIE show. ITV should do a reunion for ten years,” she said last year.

“They should make one with all the cast because ten years is a long time and so much has happened since then.”

She revealed that Mark and Lauren would choose to do the decade special.

“Lauren and Mark was so many years ago.”

“It’s all water under the bridge now and I’m sure they would both be fine.”