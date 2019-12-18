Marissa Carter breaks social media silence after four month hiatus

“2019 has been a whirlwind for me."

Marissa Carter has returned to social media following a four month break from posting.

The makeup and tanning guru took to her Instagram story to showcase some brand new festive offerings from her make-up brand Carter Beauty.

The star took time out of the limelight to focus on the expansion of her huge beauty businesses.

Taking to her story, Marissa – with the help of her daughter – shared some new releases from her brands.

“See these gorgeous hands? I have a little helper here who is going to help me talk through both the Cocoa Brown and Carter Beauty Christmas gift sets.”

“She has had a manicure especially for the task.”

Marissa’s 132k followers will be delighted to see her return to social media.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Marissa said previously: “2019 has been a whirlwind for me.”

“Cocoa Brown has undergone a revamp and Carter Beauty has been full of lessons and learnings in its first year in business.”

“It’s been a busy year but the hard work is really starting to pay off.”