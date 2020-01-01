The star claims she was napping as the incident unfolded

Mariah Carey ‘tweets’ about Eminem feud during Twitter account hack

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked last night, making it appear as though the singer was re-igniting a feud with rapper Eminem.

Hackers took over the All I Want For Christmas singers account tweeting apparent swipes at the 47-year-old.

The pair have a long history of public feuding beginning when the rapper claimed he dated Mariah, an allegation she strongly denies.

“Eminem can still hold this p***y,” said one tweet.

“Eminem has a tiny p***s,” said another.

Other tweets included various racial slurs as well as “yo, that diss track on Eminem was hard.”

I take a freaking nap and this happens? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

Mariah responded to the hack telling fans she was asleep while the incident unfolded.

“I take a freaking nap and this happens?” she tweeted.

Eminem and Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon have recently re-ignited their feud by releasing diss tracks about one another.