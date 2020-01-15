Margot Robbie opens up about ‘imposter syndrome’ after Oscar nomination

The star is hugely critical of herself

Margot Robbie has revealed that despite her massive success as an actress, she still struggles with imposter syndrome.

The thespian just scored her second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the upcoming awards for her work in Bombshell.

The star said that she feels like one day, people will realise she is “not good enough” to be in her current career position.

Margot Robbie para a Glamour UK 💗 pic.twitter.com/XC2HfNpYBt — Margot Robbie Brasil 💋 (@MargotRobbieBR) January 15, 2020

The Wolf of Wall Street star told Glamour that she would tell her younger self: “you are actually good enough.”

“I would want to tell her, ‘You are actually good enough.’ The biggest thing for me was I had this impostor syndrome. “

“I still get it sometimes and think everyone will realise, ‘How did you get here? You are not good enough for this? Who let you in?'”

The Women of ‘Birds of Prey’ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead for Glamour Magazine. 📷Danielle Levitt pic.twitter.com/xzJeZ9K7Ep — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) January 15, 2020

The star told the mag that she was her own worst critic, saying:

“I don’t think there is one thing where I have said, ‘you have nailed it.’ I always think, ‘you did what you set out to do but you missed the mark here and next time you are going to do it different.'”

Margot has been nominated for a whopping 15 awards in recent years, across the Academy Awards, The British Academy Film Awards, The Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.