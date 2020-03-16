Khloe Kardashian's BFF shared the first picture and revealed his name

Malika Haqq announces the birth of her baby boy

Malika Haqq has announced the birth of her baby boy.

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF welcomed her first child with ex O.T. Genasis.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the news on her Instagram feed, sharing the first picture of their bundle of joy, and revealing his name.

Captioning the photo “♠️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” she revealed her little boy was born on March 14th.

Malika, 36, had just revealed this month that she had “fully booked” a plastic surgeon for her “makeover” for after she gives birth, which didn’t go down too well with her followers.

But she hit back at fans explaining that she wasn’t planning to actually get “surgery” post birth, but instead is booked in for facial treatments.

