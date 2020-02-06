Mairead Ronan proves she’s a hit on Today FM in new figures

The Mairead Ronan show is a huge hit with listeners, according to the latest Joint National Listenership Report.

In 2019, Today FM’s newest recruit Mairead Ronan grew her audience since taking over the lunchtime slot last September.

The Mairead Ronan Show, which airs from noon to 2pm, now entertains an audience of 91,000, up 2,000.

Mairead said: “I’m delighted with today’s result. I’ve had lots of experience of JNLR’s from the producer side but never as a presenter so it’s nice to start off on a positive note.”

“I’m loving being back in Today FM and really enjoying the show each day.”

“We’ve lots of plans for 2020 to get out and about and engage with the listeners. They’re the people who make it.”

Fergal D’Arcy, who follows Mairead in the afternoons, also added an extra 2,000 listeners to his audience, bringing it up to 105,000.

Matt Cooper’s listenership has also climbed, with The Last Word attracting an audience of 149,000, up 5% year-on-year.

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show dipped slightly to 174,000, a loss of 3000.

Meanwhile, Dermot & Dave, who present from 9am to noon, remained steady in their mid-morning slot. Their current listenership of 164,000 positions them as the most listened-to show for 20-44’s.