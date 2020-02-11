Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson ‘accepted death’ during terrifying flight

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has revealed that she is “happy to be alive” after experiencing a terrifying flight.

The star was flying from Geneva, Switzerland to London when the commercial airline flight she was travelling on was swept up in the cross winds of storm Ciara.

The flight made a number of attempted landings before the pilot declared an emergency, re-routing from London to France where the plane was able to land in safety before the engines ran out of fuel.

Louise revealed she was “shaking and sweating” uncontrollably during the experience.”

“The engine felt like it was seconds away from stalling,” she wrote, in a newsletter which is sent out to her fans on Sundays that was obtained by The Mail Online.

“The wings of the plane were being rattled and shaken. This went on for about 60 seconds, but it felt like 60 minutes.”

“I was in such a state of panic and shock,” she detailed. “My adrenaline was flowing through every part of my body.”

“At this state I accepted death… honestly, I’m not sure how my body coped. I genuinely thought I was going to die. I tried to text my family, and I decided to accept my fate.”

“My body was crushed under this intense feeling of pressure, pain, torture, adrenaline.”

Louise expressed her delight with landing safely, but was horrified to consider that the pilot had made a mayday distress call.

“I was so relieved to land,” she said. “If I had known in the air the pilot had called a Mayday I would have fainted for sure.”

In a statement issued to The Mail Online, a spokesperson for the flight provider said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do, and the extreme winds of Storm Ciara meant that our highly trained pilot assessed it as unsafe to land at Gatwick, so diverted to Lyon until the weather improved.”