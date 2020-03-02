The broadcaster revealed that he "didn't get to say goodbye."

Luke O’Faolain reveals that 98FM’s Big Breakfast is GONE

98FM’s beloved Big Breakfast show has been taken off the radio station’s line-up.

Posting to Twitter today, co-presenter Luke O’Faolain revealed that last Friday’s show was the final show of the long-standing radio feature.

“So, there was no Big Breakfast with Cooper & Luke today. Last Friday was the last show,” he wrote.

“Breakfast radio isn’t something everyone gets to experience. Iv’e always felt privileged to be the voice families listened to in their kitchen, kids wanted on in the car and commuters packed into a Luas distracted themselves with.”

“I absolutely loved hearing listener’s stories, kids news and audio messages that just said tuuuuuuune.”

“I’d like to thank everyone at 98FM for the past 4 years. Cooper, you’re literally the nicest man on the planet, I wish you all the best in the future.”

“Sorry for being such a grump in the mornings. Both Suze and Rachael were fantastic producers, we’d of been lost without you.”

“If you ever listened, I hope I made you crack a smile at that ungodly hour of the morning. While I’m absolutely gutted I didn’t get to say goodbye, hopefully some time down the road, I’ll get to say hello again,” he finished.

Goss.ie have reached out to 98FM for comment.