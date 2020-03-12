Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcome first child

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have welcomed their first child – a baby boy.

The former TOWIE star announced the news on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo of their son.

Lucy also revealed their baby’s name – Roman Ravello Thomas.

Lucy announced her pregnancy last August, two months after Ryan proposed to her while on holiday in Italy.

The brunette beauty surprised fans with the news in the middle of celebrating her 28th birthday.

“Best birthday present I’ve ever had. Love you,” she captioned the pic.

Ryan is already father to a daughter named Scarlett, whom he had with his ex Tina O’Brien.