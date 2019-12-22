“I have turned it down a few times"

Lucy Kennedy turned down Dancing With The Stars for THIS reason

Lucy Kennedy reveals that she has turned down the opportunity to take part in Dancing With the Stars a number of times.

The presenter explained that while she enjoys the show, the country isn’t “ready” to see her moves.

She told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “I have turned it down a few times, the country is not ready to see me in lycra and I don’t want the country to see me in lycra.”

Despite her comment, the broadcaster said that she is not hung up on her body.

“I don’t read too deeply into anything if I’m honest,” she said.

“If I feel like a walk I’ll go for a walk, if I need to lose a few pounds I will, but I’m not one of these stir crazy people who think I’m going to juice for two years and then walk every day.”

“I generally go with the flow, could I lose a few pounds? Yes. Am I motivated to do it? No. So from that point of view, I’m very comfy in my own skin.”

Lucy said that she encourages her children to be confident in themselves, and come to her when they have an issue.

“While I am very honest and open there are certain things I’ll hold back on, I won’t go too deep into things.”

“I have my own opinions on certain things that I won’t share but I tell my own children just keep talking to mummy, it’s so important.”

Touching on her plans for the holiday season, she said:

“This year we’re going to Carlow to my in-laws, my mum-in-law is a borderline chef, she’s an incredible cook.”

“We’ll come back up on St Stephen’s Day to see my family, then I’ll literally spend two weeks, eating Roses, playing Twister with my babies. I might walk reluctantly to the shop to buy more Roses.”