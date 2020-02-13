Love Island’s Shaughna finally tells Luke M she’s ‘caught feelings’ for him in upcoming episode

Shaughna Phillips finally tells Luke Mabbott she’s “caught feelings” for him during tonight’s episode.

But before she pours her heart out to Luke, the 25-year-old speaks to Demi Jones, who has been “getting to know” the Justin Bieber lookalike over the past few days.

Grabbing Demi for a chat at the look out, Shaughna admits: “This is a very uncomfortable conversation for me – which is why I’m smiling because I feel uncomfortable right now – I feel like I want to have a chat with Luke M.”

Demi replies: “Right OK. Oh God… what’s made you feel like this?”

Shaughna admits: “I think Jamie’s solidified this a bit for me. I’m just like absolutely, I don’t have feelings for you at all. I don’t feel like that for Luke, I feel like we’ve always had flirty banter back and forth.”

“[In the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge] when he didn’t marry me, I was a bit like, ‘Oh OK… I thought that was going to happen’. Then when it didn’t go well with Natalia I was thinking ‘I’m happy about that, why am I happy about that?’”

Demi says: “I always thought you and him were more like brother and sister,” and Shaughna replies: “A bit like you and him, you never explored it, I never did.”

Demi says: “I feel the same with Jamie. He’s a really nice guy. I keep thinking I need to be open to Jamie, I can’t make the same mistake I did with Nas.”

“But at the same time I can’t help but gravitate towards Luke. You do what you’ve got to do but obviously at the same time I’m still going to get to know Luke.”

Shaughna says: “Of course!”

In the Beach Hut, Demi breaks down in tears as she admits: “I just feel like I don’t have much luck in here.”

“I’ve just got to hope Luke does like me. If Shaughna tells him this information then he might shut it down and come closer to me and it will solidify our connection.”

Shaughna then builds up the courage to talk to Luke M, and tells him: “Let me just get it out… When things didn’t work out too well with Natalia and I was like, ‘Yay, why am I yay-ing..?’ It was a weird time for me.”

“So then Jess said, ‘Demi is going to have a chat with Luke’ and I was like, ‘Oh… OK’. And then I was like, why am I feeling like that, weird. I love Demi so it was very awkward for me. Watching you two sit on the daybed, I was just like, ‘Oh…’.”

She adds: “I could be completely barking up the wrong tree. Do I need to say it?”

Luke M says: “Yeah you need to say it,” and Shaughna admits: “I think I like you.”

The Newcastle native then asks Shaughna if she’s “caught feelings”, and she says, “Yeah.”

Luke M admits: “You’re dropping a bomb… have you thought this over the past few days?”

Shaughna says: “Weeks… Where is your head at?”

Luke M says: “Scrambled now. Me and Demi got to know each other and got close, she’s getting to know Jamie as well which put me off a bit. I didn’t want to be in that position again to feel second best, I don’t want to be in a triangle…”

Later in the day, Finn gets a text alerting the Islanders that a Recoupling is on the way, and that the boys will be choosing who they want to couple up with.

This shock news means that new boy Jamie and Luke M have lots to think about…