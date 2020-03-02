Love Island’s Montana Brown and Georgia Harrison showcase unlikely friendship with THIS A-list Hollywood actress

The trio posed for snaps on social media

Love Island’s Montana Brown and Georgia Harrison showcase unlikely friendship with THIS...

Love Island stars usually contain their social circles to other UK-based celebrities – but Montana Brown and Georgia Harrison have proven that there are exceptions to the rule.

The former islanders have taken to social media to showcase their unlikely friendship with Hollywood A-Lister Rebel Wilson.

The trio embarked on a VIP skiing trip together to celebrate Rebel’s birthday.

Along with a number of Rebel’s pals, the group rang in the Pitch Perfect star’s 40th birthday.

Montana was reportedly introduced to Rebel by producer Mickey Gooch.

Montana and Mickey are currently working together to launch Montana’s career in the US.

Mickey and Rebel previously dated, but split in 2015. The pair remain good friends following their split.

Posting to the popular app TikTok, Rebel shared a video of the group, dubbing the crew the “mammoth bitches.”