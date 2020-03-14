Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s ‘devastated’ after cat was hit by car

This is so sad

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s ‘devastated’ after cat was hit by...

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her cat is fighting for it’s life after being hit by a car.

The Love Island star asked drivers to be more careful on the roads, as she shared a photo of her pet hooked up to a drip in the vet.

She wrote: “Had the worst news that my cat was hit by a car today.”

“Please look for cats in the road when you are driving and be SO careful. I’ll be absolutely devastated if he doesn’t make it, praying for my little man.”

Molly also shared an old boomerang of her kissing her cat when he was just a kitten.

The blonde beauty rose to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island.

Molly finished the show in second place with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she is still dating eight months after leaving the villa.

They’re the only remaining couple from the 2019 season still together – following Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard’s recent split.