Love Island’s Mike plans to move to London to be closer to Priscilla after leaving the villa

The couple were voted off the show last night

Love Island’s Mike plans to move to London to be closer to...

Love Island’s Mike has revealed his plans to move to London to be closer to Priscilla.

The pair were dumped from the Island during last night’s episode, narrowly missing out on the live final, which takes place on Sunday.

During their exit interview, Mike and Priscilla confirmed their romance will continue on the outside, as the former police officer plans to pack his bags and move to London.

He said: “My plan was always to move to London, which I will do. We’ll meet family again and friends and catch up, settle back into reality. But my move down to London makes it easier for the two of us.”

Priscilla said: “Even before I came into the picture, his plan was to move but now it’s even more solidified.”

“We are going to be around each other and we’ve just talked about continuously growing. We are just enjoying building our relationship outside of our bubble first.”

During his time in the villa, Mike came under fire for making “mad moves” after he was essentially dumped by Leanne.

After showing interest in Sophie, Mike persistently tried to pursue Jess, before he had his head turned by Priscilla in Casa Amor.

Despite hthe backlash, Mike has insisted he has no regrets about the choices he made in the villa.

He said: “I literally have no regrets. I came into the villa saying to myself, I’ll be myself, I’ll act accordingly to how I feel I’ve been raised at home.”

“I’ll trust in my heart, my instincts and just be honest. I feel like that was the most important thing for me. I feel like I’ve done that. If I could do it all again, I’d do it the same way.”

As for who they want to win Love Island on Sunday, Mike said he thinks “they all deserve to win,” but Priscilla said she thinks Finn & Paige will secure the prize money.

“Definitely ‘Faige’. Finn and Paige!” she said. “They definitely could win. But my favourite couple and my besties in there are Ched and Jess. I’m really, really rooting for Ched and Jess.”

“Also Siânnise and Luke T, that is going to be a Love Island fairy tale. If that happens and they win, I’m going to be so happy for the both of them. I must say I am rooting for Jess and Ched. I hope they go all the way.”

“All the couples are fantastic and they all have a connection with each other and are so invested in each other so whoever wins, they all deserve it,” she added.