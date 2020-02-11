Love Island’s Michael Griffiths reveals he’s reunited with his ex

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths has revealed that his romance with Ellie Brown is back on.

The pair started dating after starring on MTV’s Ex On The Beach last year, however, Ellie sparked split rumours when she insisted she was single back in December.

Since then, Michael has revealed that they’re “doing really well”, but they plan to “keep everyone guessing”.

Speaking to Best magazine, Michael said: “Ellie and I are doing really well together. She texted me this morning, we talk all the time – we are really close.”

“She even FaceTimes my mum. So, we are going to keep everyone guessing.”

Michael continued: “I hold Ellie so high in my life at the moment. I’m not going to let her get away from me easily.”