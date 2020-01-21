Love Island’s Eve insists she has PROOF that Tyga slid into her DMs

She says she spoke to the rapper a number of times

Love Island star Eve Gale has insisted that rapper Tyga did slide into her DMs.

The ex of Kylie Jenner has suggested that her claims that they messaged one another while they were both in Ibiza is false.

However, Eve is adamant that she has proof to back up the claims.

“I was at an event where he was performing so I tagged him in an Instagram story and he liked it and replied ‘WYA?’, like, where you at?”

“I’ve got it on my phone!” she told Roman Kemp on Capital Radio.

She continued: “I was just like ‘erm, London’ but he was going back to LA and he was like ‘so sorry about that’ and then we spoke again when he was in Ibiza and I was in Ibiza at the same time.”

“But he was leaving Ibiza and I’d just got to Ibiza.”

Roman added: “Passing ships in the night! One day it will happen!”

Tyga seemed to shut down the rumours that they had been messaging when he replied to a meme trolling Eve with a number of laughing faces.

The meme showed a photo of Tyga alongside a guy who looked slightly like him, along with the caption: “Sorry she was talking about the guy on the right?”