Love Island’s Demi trips and falls in the villa leaving the internet in hysterics

Some fans have branded it the 'highlight' of the series

Love Island’s Demi trips and falls in the villa leaving the internet...

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, there was a tonne of drama.

Between Shaughna telling Luke M that she’s caught feels, and that re-coupling cliffhanger.

However, the stand-out moment of the show goes to Demi.

Before Shaughna told Luke M about her feelings, she pulled Demi, who also has feelings for him, for a chat to give her a heads up.

As the girls headed to take a seat, Demi in her heels took a tumble while carrying a glass of wine.

During the fall, it appeared that she managed to keep the glass up-right without spilling a drop.

All of the Islanders were in the garden when the incident occurred – meaning most of them saw it and laughed at her a lot.

But it’s not just the Islanders who say the embarrassing accident, the nation watched, laughed and reacted.

Taking to Twitter, viewers poked fun at the stand-out moment.

Demi getting ready to claim her compensation after that fall #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FhIAxhD6nJ — NJ (@NJrTheKing18) February 13, 2020

Watching Demi fall over on repeat 😂😂😂 #loveisland — Thomas (@thomas_matthewj) February 13, 2020

Demi “I always fall hard quickly” Aye yer no joking hen 😂😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nq9eO1vrYv — K (@laylaykee) February 13, 2020

You’re lying if you say you didn’t spend that whole ad break rewinding to watch Demi fall all over again 😂 #LoveIsland — Georgia (@GeorgiaLockettX) February 13, 2020

demi’s fall has got to be the highlight of the whole series #loveisland pic.twitter.com/iF3EJkMJZT — fiz (@minscfs) February 13, 2020

Demi to everyone laughing at her fall: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ckDS3dxHKz — Pierre S (@pierresissues) February 13, 2020

Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.