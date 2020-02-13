Love Island’s Demi trips and falls in the villa leaving the internet in hysterics

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, there was a tonne of drama.
Between Shaughna telling Luke M that she’s caught feels, and that re-coupling cliffhanger.
However, the stand-out moment of the show goes to Demi.
*year 9 voice* SHE FELL OOOOVER #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4xbTHDZTmm
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 13, 2020
Before Shaughna told Luke M about her feelings, she pulled Demi, who also has feelings for him, for a chat to give her a heads up.
As the girls headed to take a seat, Demi in her heels took a tumble while carrying a glass of wine.
During the fall, it appeared that she managed to keep the glass up-right without spilling a drop.
All of the Islanders were in the garden when the incident occurred – meaning most of them saw it and laughed at her a lot.
But it’s not just the Islanders who say the embarrassing accident, the nation watched, laughed and reacted.
Taking to Twitter, viewers poked fun at the stand-out moment.
Demi getting ready to claim her compensation after that fall #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FhIAxhD6nJ
— NJ (@NJrTheKing18) February 13, 2020
Watching Demi fall over on repeat 😂😂😂 #loveisland
— Thomas (@thomas_matthewj) February 13, 2020
the boys while watching Demi’s fall :#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mbKnCLJUbb
— domiiniqque (@domiiniqque) February 13, 2020
Demi “I always fall hard quickly”
Aye yer no joking hen 😂😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nq9eO1vrYv
— K (@laylaykee) February 13, 2020
You’re lying if you say you didn’t spend that whole ad break rewinding to watch Demi fall all over again 😂 #LoveIsland
— Georgia (@GeorgiaLockettX) February 13, 2020
demi’s fall has got to be the highlight of the whole series #loveisland pic.twitter.com/iF3EJkMJZT
— fiz (@minscfs) February 13, 2020
Demi to everyone laughing at her fall: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ckDS3dxHKz
— Pierre S (@pierresissues) February 13, 2020
Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.