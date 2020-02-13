Home Top Story Love Island’s Demi trips and falls in the villa leaving the internet...

Love Island’s Demi trips and falls in the villa leaving the internet in hysterics

Some fans have branded it the 'highlight' of the series

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
On tonight’s episode of Love Island, there was a tonne of drama.

Between Shaughna telling Luke M that she’s caught feels, and that re-coupling cliffhanger.

However, the stand-out moment of the show goes to Demi.

Before Shaughna told Luke M about her feelings, she pulled Demi, who also has feelings for him, for a chat to give her a heads up.

As the girls headed to take a seat, Demi in her heels took a tumble while carrying a glass of wine.

During the fall, it appeared that she managed to keep the glass up-right without spilling a drop.

All of the Islanders were in the garden when the incident occurred – meaning most of them saw it and laughed at her a lot.

But it’s not just the Islanders who say the embarrassing accident, the nation watched, laughed and reacted.

Taking to Twitter, viewers poked fun at the stand-out moment.

Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.

