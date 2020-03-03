Love Island’s Connor Durman responds to claims that he and Sophie Piper have split

Connor Durman has denied rumours that he and Love Island partner Sophie Piper have split.

The couple were rumoured to have parted ways after attempting to make things work outside the villa, but Connor has revealed that that pair are still together and are planning on moving in together.

Connor also said that he and Sophie are keeping their relationship out of the public eye in an attempt to develop their connection in a natural way.

“It’s going really well. We’ve not been on social media together, but we’re still meeting up all the time, Connor told The Sun Online.

“We’re just keeping things quiet at the moment. We’re both happy with how things are going.”

“It’s so intense in the villa, it’s nice to do things naturally in the real world when you’re out. We want to go nice and slowly and not jump ahead. We’re about an hour and a half drive away but meet up every week and chat on the phone every day.”

Connor explained that while they have not had a specific discussion about being boyfriend and girlfriend, the pair are not seeing anyone else.

“We haven’t had the ‘exclusive’ chat, but I’m not chatting to anyone else and I’m pretty sure she’s not,” he said.

“We are kind of exclusive, but haven’t had the chat officially. We are both really into each other and aren’t talking to anyone else.”

“The way things are going I think it could get serious. We’re not jumping ahead and just seeing how things are going, but it’s all positive.