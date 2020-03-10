Love Island’s Callum responds to rumours he had sex with Shaughna in the villa

Love Island’s Callum responds to rumours he had sex with Shaughna in...

Love Island star Callum Jones has responded to rumours he had sex with Shaughna Phillips in the villa, before he brutally dumped her for Molly Smith.

Last week, Shaughna sparked rumours she secretly went all the way with Callum, during an interview with Heat magazine.

The 25-year-old was interviewed alongside several other Islanders, and they were quizzed about who had sex in the villa.

After a bit of an awkward silence, Shaughna said: “Are you all saying no? I am not saying nothing. None of you should walk into church or you’ll burst into flames!”

Shaughna’s reaction caused fans to believe she had sex with Callum in the villa before he ditched her for Molly in Casa Amor.

However, Callum has since reassured fans that they “didn’t do anything”.

He told MailOnline: “We did not have sex in the villa, that is absolutely not the case, we didn’t do anything.”

“Even if I did in there, everyone else would know about it. You can’t escape it in there. But it absolutely did not happen.”

Callum also responded to claims his relationship with Molly is on the rocks, after getting into an alleged row over the weekend while on a night out in Manchester.

He said: “Molly and I are very strong. It’s good between us, we have no arguments whatsoever. I am confident Molly and I can go the distance.”

“There was something reported about us having an argument, I don’t know where that come from. It’s not true. I’m at Molly’s place right now.”

“We see each other almost every day, there’s only been two days where we haven’t seen each other since we’ve been back. Everything has been good.”