Love Island’s Amber Gill donates fashion edit profits to mental health charity to honour Caroline Flack

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has announced that she’s donating all profits from her latest edit with Miss Pap to a mental health charity.

The 22-year-old will donate money to Mind charity to honour former Love Island host Caroline Flack, who sadly took her own life on February 15th.

Mind, which was founded in 1946, offers information and advice to people with mental health problems and lobbies government and local authorities on their behalf.

Taking to Instagram, Amber encouraged her followers to check out her latest Miss Pap edit ‘Must Haves’.

She said: “At the minute, myself and Miss Pap are donating 100% of retail price to on selected lines to Mind charity, which is very close to my heart at the minute.”

“So yeah, please go and shop it, if you’re gonna shop, shop now because we’re doing that until the 1st of March.”

Amber is following in the footsteps of her Love Island co-star Molly-Mae Hague, who decided to donate 100% of the profits from her latest edit with PrettyLittleThing to Mind charity.

At the time, she said: “The donations will help Mind provide advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health problems.”

“PrettyLittleThing and I will continue to support this matter which is close to our hearts. Please from the bottom of my heart remember, Always Be Kind.”

Months before her tragic death, Caroline was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.