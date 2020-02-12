"Shut up man, it's not a game anymore."

Love Islanders confronted by headlines about their on-screen behaviour

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, things get heated when the islanders are confronted with revealing headlines from the media about their antics inside the villa.

The headline reveal challenge is set to replace the controversial Online Buzz challenge, where islanders were shown tweets with opinions from the general public about them.

In a teaser clip which aired at the end of last night’s episode, Shaughna and Mike clash over one of the shocking headlines.

Showing a headline which read “Love Island’s BLANK is branded ‘snake’ after his reaction to being brutally dumped by Callum,” Shaughna looks unimpressed.

Shaughna was then challenged to fill in the blank space with the contestant that she thought the headline was about.

“Some people forget they’re mic’d and on a TV show,” she said.

PROPER LOVE THE HEADLINE GAME HAHAHA ROLL ON TOMORROW NIGHT #loveisland — Yasmin (@YasminLO_) February 11, 2020

Mike, clearly stressed by the game, retorts: “Shut up man, it’s not a game anymore.”

“That’s taking the p*ss.”

An insider told The Sun Online that The Online Buzz game has not been completely cancelled: “The Twitter challenge won’t be on this year’s series – it hasn’t been ditched for good, it’s just not happening on the winter season.”

Tune in to Virgin Media One tonight at 9PM to catch all the drama.