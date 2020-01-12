Love Islander Paige Turley hit by claims she ‘cheated on ex Lewis Capaldi’

Love Islander Paige Turley hit by claims she ‘cheated on ex Lewis...

Love Island star Paige Turley has been hit by claims that she ‘cheated’ on her famous ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi.

The Islander faces allegations that she cheated on him with his close friend Garry Greig.

However, Paige previously claimed that there were a number of years between the two relationships.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Paige pretends to be a nice girl but within months of dating Lewis, she was cheating with Garry, one of his best friends.”

“All three of them were touring the music circuit at the time and Paige had dated Garry before she began seeing Lewis. He knew they had a history.”

The source continued, alleging that Capaldi “had no idea that Paige was seeing Garry while they were together and, as far as we know, still doesn’t.”

“Lewis adored Paige and, at that time, he would have done anything for her. But she obviously didn’t feel the same or she wouldn’t have betrayed him.”

“Those of us who knew what was going on felt she was pretty heartless.”

“Eventually, she dumped Lewis and began officially dating Garry instead, leaving Lewis absolutely devastated. He really thought they had a future.”

Lewis and Paige are reported to have met at music college – and his breakout single Someone You Loved is rumoured to have been written about her.

The new series of Love Island, filmed from Cape Town, South Africa, kicks off tonight at 9pm.