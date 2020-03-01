Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp enjoy first date night outside of the villa

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp enjoyed their first date night outside of the villa on Saturday.

The couple were crowned the winners of Love Island in South Africa last Sunday, taking home a £50,000 cash prize to share.

As expected, they’ve been inseparable ever since they returned to the UK, and the pair chose to go to Hakkasan in London for their first real-life date.

Taking to Instagram, Paige posted a photo of the pair all dressed up for their night out, and joked that she might propose to Finn because it was Leap Year Day.

The 22-year-old wrote: “First date night in London!! You know what they say about the 29th of Feb… ”

Later that night, Paige shared a video of them holding hands in bed.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Paige and Finn admitted that they did have sex during their time on the show.

Paige said: “Being in there and sharing a bed for so long and having genuine feelings, it’s hard to fight them…”

Finn added: “You go in there and you think, ‘I’m not going to do it’, all of this, all of that, but then you’re living 24/7 having genuine solid, feelings for someone and are really attracted to them!”