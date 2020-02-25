Love Island winner Finley Tapp reveals when they found out about Caroline Flack’s death

The former Love Island host sadly passed away one week before the live final

Love Island’s Finley Tapp has revealed when they found out about Caroline Flack’s tragic death.

The 20-year-old won the first winter version of Love Island with Paige Turley on Sunday night, just over a week after the show’s former host sadly took her own life.

Speaking to The Sun after leaving the villa, Finn said: “We were told just before the final.”

“They wanted to tell us at the best time and the best way and we’re thankful that they did that.”

“We remember her fondly. We loved her as a fan watching it on telly over the past few series, that’s the relationship we had with her.”

Paige added: “Everybody knew how much she loved Love Island. It’s such a sensitive subject, we just send love to Caroline’s family.”

On Sunday night, Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore was praised after she delivered an emotional tribute to Caroline during the live final.

Thank you @LoveIsland for this beautiful tribute to Caroline and well done to @thewhitmore for getting through it ♥️ Caroline, we will always remember you. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandFinal pic.twitter.com/LB98HDkrDt — Love Island 24/7 (@LoveIsland247) February 23, 2020

Laura hosted the show’s first winter edition, after Caroline was forced to step down from her hosting role late last year, following her assault arrest.

The 40-year-old was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.