Love Island winner Amber Gill reveals she cried and refused when picked for the hideaway

'I don't want to perform for the public'

Love Islander winner Amber Gill has revealed that she cried and refused to enter the hideaway when picked by her fellow Islanders to visit the villa’s secret bedroom.

The hideaway is a bedroom separate from the rest of the villa that opens on a rare occasion for two Islanders to have time alone together.

On last night’s episode of the show, Mike and Priscilla were chosen by their fellow Islanders to be whisked away for a romantic night together.

Taking to Twitter, former winner Amber Gill told fans she refused to go into the hideaway when she was selected – and instead, another set of Islanders were chosen.

“I remember I got nominated to go in the hideaway once and I start bubbling [crying] so they choose someone else,” she tweeted.

When asked by a fan why she had cried, Amber revealed:

“Eeewww scaryyyyy, I just want to sleep in peace I don’t want to perform for the public to watch in underwear with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

That’s for my mans only and to be fair I never had one in there,” she said.

Amber was coupled up with Michael Griffiths before he left for Casa Amor and returned with Joanna Chiamonides.

She then coupled up with Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea.

The pair won the programme, but Amber claims Greg called things off via text message just hours before she was due to fly to Dublin for an appearance on the Late Late Show.

Love Island returns tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.