The programme is back after being cancelled on Sunday night

Love Island will air at a later time tonight

The show will be moved back an hour to allow for the BRIT Awards which take place in London tonight.

The ceremony will air from 8 pm – 10 pm on Virgin Media Three before Love Island begins at 10 pm.

Harry Styles will perform during the awards tonight.

The Adore You singer has two nominations for British Album and British Male Solo Artist.

BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste will also take to the stage.

Other BRIT Nominees performing are Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy.

Ireland’s own Dermot Kennedy is nominated for Best International Male.

Goss.ie will begin their red carpet coverage from 7 pm. Stay tuned to our social channels.