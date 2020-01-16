Love Island villa ‘put under quarantine’ as illness sweeps the crew

"Nobody is going to watch them throwing up."

The Love Island villa set has reportedly been placed under a quarantine to protect the health of the cast members.

According to a report by The Sun, a number of crew members have been overcome with a vomiting virus.

In order to protect the show and prevent the cast from catching the temporary illness, precautions have been put in place.

A source speaking to the publication said: “If the virus reaches the contestants then it could bring the show to a halt for three or four days.”

“Nobody is going to watch them throwing up.”

“Everything is being done to quarantine the villa from the outside world so that bug doesn’t get in.”

The source claimed that workers on the show have been asked not to engage in close physical contact, such as shaking hands.

They also alleged that sick crew members have been asked to recuperate in their hotel rooms to avoid spreading the illness.

Workers have also been provided with health packs to help combat the virus, and sanitation areas have been erected to keep the virus from spreading.