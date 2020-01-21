Love Island: Tensions rise between Shaughna and bombshell Rebecca

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, viewers will look on as bombshell entry Rebecca spices things up in the villa.
The newcomer made a shock entrance on last night’s show – much to the dismay of the other female cast members.
With Rebecca taking Callum on a date – Shaughna decides to have a chat with the brunette to asses her intentions.
Shaughna admits: “I’m a little bit stressed. I think I’d be weird if I wasn’t stressed over it… You do you, but don’t leave me in the dark.”
Rebecca replies: “I’m with you on that. See what happens… I don’t think I’d go for a guy if I didn’t think they liked me.”
“I can’t help who I’m going to like. I can’t help the way that I’m going to feel.”
Shaughna says: “I’m a very open book and as long as I get that back, we’re cool.”
Rebecca replies: “I know I’m not giving a lot away at the minute, but it’s day one for me.”
Getting to know Connagh later, Rebecca remains mysterious: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.”
She adds: “I feel like they’re threatened, absolutely.”
Connagh replies: “I don’t blame them.”
Rebecca says: “I’m not scared in the slightest. I’ve got to do what I need to do.”
While on their date, Rebecca tells Callum: “I am planning on taking at least one of their men. You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone.”