Love Island: Tensions rise among the boys as two new bombshells enter the villa

Love Island: Tensions rise among the boys as two new bombshells enter...

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the villa residents learn that two new bombshell boys will enter the show.

The girls are tasked with hosting a welcome drinks party – and some of them are pretty excited at the prospect of meeting a new potential love interest.

Siânnise is particularly keen to find a love, with Shaughna joking: “Siânnise – it’s operation get you a man!”

However, new bombshell Rebecca admits that she is interested in the newcomers too:

“I really like Connagh, but that’s not going to stop me getting to know two new boys.”

Touching on the news, Connagh says in the Beach Hut: “This is what I’ve been dreading a bit – it’ll be interesting to see how I handle it.”

The boys are forced to watch the girls hots the newcomers from the top deck of the Villa.

As the tension rises, Mike asks: “Has anyone actually had concrete reassurance [from their girls?]”

His question seems to shake many of the male contestants, with Connor replying: “No…”

Luke T and Luke M make their entrance, and the once they chat to the girls, the boys are keen to see what they’re about.

Connagh admits that it is “torture” to watch the girls entertain the new boys.

As the Islanders all gather around the fire pit, Luke T asks who is coupled up with whom, before both Lukes learn the public have been voting for them to go on dates.

Tune in to all the drama at 9PM tonight on Virgin Media One.