Love Island stars pay tribute to Mike Thalassitis on his 27th birthday

Today marks what would have been the late Mike Thalassitis’ 27th birthday.

The Love Island star passed away by apparent suicide on March 15th, 2019.

Fellow reality stars have been paying tribute to him and his life today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O N T A N A B R O W N (@montanarosebrown1) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:10am PST

Montana Brown, who was close to the star after appearing on Love Island with him in 2017, took to Instagram to say:

“Happy birthday angel face, miss you so much and I hope you’re having a party party up there wherever you are.”

“I wish we all had more time with you. We lost you too early.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:04am PST

Speaking out about the struggles of suicidal ideation, she continued: “If you’re looking at this feeling suicidal and unhappy, please speak to someone, if you don’t want to speak to someone you know, you can also text @giveusashoutinsta.”

“You are all amazing, you all are worthy of the help and I know you’re so loved.”

Fellow former islander Jonny Mitchell also shared a picture of himself with Mike, saying: “Happy Birthday Magic Mike. Miss you big man.”