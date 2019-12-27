Love Island star shows support for Caroline Flack following assault arrest

The TV presenter was forced to step down from hosting the show last week

Love Island star Anton Danyluk has shown his support for Caroline Flack, following her arrest for assault.

The Scottish personal trainer appeared on the show this summer, and got to know Caroline as she hosted the popular series.

However, the TV presenter was forced to quit the show last week following her arrest, and has been replaced by Laura Whitmore for the brand new winter series – which will air in January.

When asked about Laura taking over from Caroline during an interview with The Sun Online, Anton said: “She’ll be amazing. First and foremost Caroline Flack, I wish her all the best. She’s amazing.”

“She’s very professional and just lovely, but going forward Laura will suit the show perfectly with Iain [Stirling] being her partner as well, I think it will be a good combo.”

“I wish her all the best with the show, and I’m sure she’ll smash it,” he said.

carolCaroline stepped down from hosting Love Island after she arrested for assault by beating on December 12, after getting into a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her home in Islington, North London.

Caroline appeared in court on Monday, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept, over fears he was cheating on her.

Officers also claimed that the pair were both covered in blood when police arrived at her home.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault, and was released on bail until her trial in March.

Lewis also appeared in court to support Caroline, and has denied claims that she hit him with a lamp.

