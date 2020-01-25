Love Island star Jack Fincham shocks fans by announcing the birth of his first child

Fans had no idea he was set to become a dad

Love Island star Jack Fincham has shocked fans by announcing the birth of his first child.

Ten months after splitting from Dani Dyer, the 28-year-old has welcomed a baby girl with a “friend of many years” – who he is not in a relationship with.

Sharing a photo of him cradling his newborn daughter, Jack told his 2.2 million followers: “I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to.”

“I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye… which I will forever be grateful for. However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.”

“This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other,” Jack continued.

“I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout.”

“Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

“I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020,” he added.

Jack shot to fame back in 2018 when he won Love Island with former girlfriend Dani Dyer.

The pair stayed together after the show and even landed their own TV series, however, the eventually announced their split in April 2019.