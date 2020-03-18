Love Island star Dr. Alex gives update on NHS frontline amid COVID-19 outbreak

The reality star fears for the rise in patients

Dr. Alex has given an update on the NHS frontline amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Love Island star, who appeared on the fourth season of the popular reality show, has expressed his concerns about how healthcare staff will cooperate if the virus continues to spread.

He admitted that some members of staff are working seven days a week already.

He told The Sun: “I’ve been testing around eight patients a shift – and the NHS can easily cope with that level, but if we start seeing 50 or 60 a day, the pressure will be on.”

He also revealed how the new hygiene protocol affects the healthcare staff and their patients.

“The protective gear we have to wear at the moment adds to the queues at A&E.”

“Before seeing each patient I have to put on a gown, fit a mask and visor and double glove as well as the thorough hand-washing routine.”

Dr Alex also posted on Instagram expressing how important it is for people to social distance during this time.

He wrote: “I know this might seem scary and hard to get used to, but in the long run it will SAVE LIVES. WE CAN AND WILL GET THROUGH THIS.”

“Please support the NHS in this difficult time 💙”