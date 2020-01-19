Love Island: Sophie DEFENDS Connagh after shock recoupling

Things are getting heated in the villa after the shock recoupling

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the islanders are left reeling after their shock recoupling.

New bombshell boy Connagh stunned the contestants as he chose to couple up with Sophie – after she claimed that she was happy in her current couple with Connor.

After the fire pit showdown, Connor is not impressed with the situation.

Taking to the Beach Hut, he says: “He should have gone about things a different way.”

“He should have coupled up with Siânnise, got to know her, he could have still gotten to know Sophie if he wanted to.”

“It’s hard not to be awkward now. It’s going to be a bit hard, but he’s brought that on himself.”

Despite seeming to prefer Connor in previous episodes, Sophie defends her new beau from Connor’s criticism.

Later when Mike is giving Connagh his opinion on the situation – suggesting he could have done things differently – Sophie steps in.

“You can’t even say that to him… he’s gone with his gut at the end of the day,” she says.

“I feel like you boys shouldn’t be beating him up about it.”

Tune in to Virgin Media at 9pm tonight for all of the drama.