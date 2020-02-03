Love Island: Sophie brands Mike a ‘game player’

"It was very awkward when he picked to recouple with me"

Last night, in a shock double elimination, Sophie and newcomer Wallace left the Love Island villa.

In her exit interview with ITV Sophie echoed Leanne’s comments on Mike’s “gameplaying” ways.

“The only tiny game player would be Mike because some of his moves don’t add up, but I’m sure he doesn’t mean anything maliciously,” Sophie said.

Mike made a move on Sophie as soon as his former partner Leanne left the show.

“I was so confused! Callum said to me that Mike was weighing me up as an option, I was like ‘Are you actually winding me up?’”