Love Island: Sophie brands Mike a ‘game player’

Last night, in a shock double elimination, Sophie and newcomer Wallace left the Love Island villa.
In her exit interview with ITV Sophie echoed Leanne’s comments on Mike’s “gameplaying” ways.
“The only tiny game player would be Mike because some of his moves don’t add up, but I’m sure he doesn’t mean anything maliciously,” Sophie said.
Mike made a move on Sophie as soon as his former partner Leanne left the show.
“I was so confused! Callum said to me that Mike was weighing me up as an option, I was like ‘Are you actually winding me up?’”
“From the get go, I was just friends with Mike and it wouldn’t have changed,” she said.
“To hear him say that he wanted to get to know me, there was a question there whether he was playing a game.
“It was very awkward when he picked to recouple with me over Leanne.
“I feel like in his mind, he didn’t want to go backwards. Picking her, he felt he would have been going back.”