Love Island: Someone will leave the villa in a SHOCK recoupling tonight

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the islanders are shocked at the news that a recoupling will take place.

It’s boy’s choice tonight, and Mike has a tough decision to make. Mike and leanne have split, leaving Leanne vulnerable to being booted off the show.

Meanwhile, Mike may choose Sophie or Jess to recouple with, after expressing his interest in getting to know them more.

Luke M receives a text announcing the shock recoupling.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a Recoupling. The boys will choose who they want to couple up with, the girl not picked will be dumped from the Island #nogirlcode #getgraftingorgohome”

With very few couples on stable ground, it’s a toss up as to who will be in a couple at the end of the episode.

Newcomers Wallace and Demi are included in the recoupling.

Meanwhile, the Islanders learn that tonight The Hideaway will be open for one lucky couple to get some much-wanted alone time.

And after the Islanders deliberate, it’s decided that Paige and Finn should get to spend the night in there.

Paige admits: “We’re the first couple in The Hideaway, it’ll be nice to have a cuddle and a chill. It’s exciting.”

Finn says: “The nice evening just turned even better.”