Love Island sneak preview: Mike cracks on with someone else and Nas kisses Demi

Tonight on Love Island Mike cracks on with someone new and Nas has his first kiss with Demi.

On last night’s show, a shock re-coupling saw Leanne Amaning dumped from the island after she parted ways with Mike after saying that the former police officer gave her “the ick.”

He chose to couple up with Sophie after she was left single when Connor was booted from the Island.

Tonight, the 28-year-old pulls Jess Gale for a chat as he reveals he wants to get to know her better.

The pair coupled up when Jess entered the villa as a bombshell and chose him.

At the next re-coupling, he chose to re-couple with Leanne who later broke things off.

“Had it been me that was able to pick first I would have picked you,” he told Jess who is currently coupled up with Luke M.

“Actions speak louder than words. In order for me to you know be with someone other than Luke, you need to show me,” she told him.

“I know that if this hadn’t happened with Leanne, you wouldn’t be saying it,” she accused.

“I’m not sure whether you’re being genuine… your head’s all over the place.”

Adding: “I’m a little bit upset I didn’t get it my way. But I’m not going to let it stop me getting to know you.”

Fans of the show will be delighted by tonight’s offerings as Nas finally shares a kiss with a fellow Islander.

The unlucky in love builder was previously only in friendship couples but on last night’s programme, coupled up with new girl Demi.

The pair share their first smooch as she admits she only has eyes for him.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.