Love Island sneak peek: Twins Jess and Eve CLASH over the boys

Twin bombshells Eve and Jess stole the show when they made their late arrival on last night’s Love Island.

It was revealed that the sisterly duo would be choosing who they wanted to recouple with – leaving two of the other female villa residents vulnerable to elimination.

With the twins’ impending choice, Shaughna asks Callum for a parting kiss in case they are split up – after coupling up together on the first morning in the villa.

She says in the Beach Hut: “I’ve done what the dogs do with the lamppost. I’ve left my scent.”

While the girls worry about who Jess and Eve will choose, the twins clash over their choices – as they both want the same boy.

As Eve reveals to her sister who she wants to choose Jess admits: “I can’t believe you made that decision. How come you made that decision?”

Eve says: “I don’t know that’s just the way I feel.”

Jess replies: “Eve, can I just please explain?”

Eve responds: “We’re not arguing over a guy Jess, this isn’t happening,” before Jess adds: “You’re annoying me so much.”

Eve replies: “Honestly Jess, sometimes you baffle me.”

Jess and Eve then receive a text, and are told to choose their new boys.

Catch up with all the drama on Virgin Media tonight at 9pm.