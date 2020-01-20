Home Top Story Love Island sneak peek: Bombshell Rebecca Gormley makes a very seductive entrance

Love Island sneak peek: Bombshell Rebecca Gormley makes a very seductive entrance

She is getting pulses racing

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
SHARE
©ITV

Tonight’s Love Island is set to be a good one.

The show is jam-packed as two islanders head on their first date, and a bombshell arrives.

It’s also boys versus girls in the annual dirty dancing competition.

©ITV

Mike and Leanne head off on their first date outside the villa, and things get hot as they visit a massage parlour.

As they get intimate, Mike admits his feelings: “For me, getting to know someone, I’m always thinking possibly long-term. Eventually I’m going to think, is it going to go somewhere?”

 Leanne then tells him that she sees potential.

©ITV

“I’ve probably got to start thinking more long-term. You are very kind, understanding… I feel like I see potential.”

Things are heating up for the other couples too as they are hooked up to heart rate monitors for a saucy dance competition.

In the preview clip Jess can be seen giving Mike some special attention.

But it is Love Island after all, so there is a twist, brand new girl Rebecca arrives at the end to give the boys one last surprise.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR