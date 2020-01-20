Love Island sneak peek: Bombshell Rebecca Gormley makes a very seductive entrance

She is getting pulses racing

Tonight’s Love Island is set to be a good one.

The show is jam-packed as two islanders head on their first date, and a bombshell arrives.

It’s also boys versus girls in the annual dirty dancing competition.

Mike and Leanne head off on their first date outside the villa, and things get hot as they visit a massage parlour.

As they get intimate, Mike admits his feelings: “For me, getting to know someone, I’m always thinking possibly long-term. Eventually I’m going to think, is it going to go somewhere?”

Leanne then tells him that she sees potential.

“I’ve probably got to start thinking more long-term. You are very kind, understanding… I feel like I see potential.”

Things are heating up for the other couples too as they are hooked up to heart rate monitors for a saucy dance competition.

In the preview clip Jess can be seen giving Mike some special attention.

But it is Love Island after all, so there is a twist, brand new girl Rebecca arrives at the end to give the boys one last surprise.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.