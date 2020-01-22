“You have to just go for it"

Love Island: Siânnise makes her move on THIS islander tonight

Siânnise Fudge is set to make a play for recently arrived islander Connagh on tonight’s episode.

Viewers are set to see the Disney fan make her move on the model after some encouragement from the girls.

Leanne and Sophie encourage Siânnise to go for it, as he sits at the fire pit chatting to bombshell Rebecca.

Despite her initial nerves, Siânnise goes downstairs to get him and admits:

“You have to just go for it, so I thought I’m going to give it a go!”

However, Connagh has suggested that he fancies Rebecca.

The pair shared a kiss during a card game of Suck and Blow on last night’s episode.

When Rebecca was asked to kiss the islanders she fancied the most – and chose Callum and Connagh.

Love Island is set to air on Virgin Media Two tonight at 9pm.